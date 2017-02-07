St. Charles lowers developers' fee on...

St. Charles lowers developers' fee on affordable housing

Affordable housing became much more affordable in St. Charles Monday night -- for developers -- as aldermen felt the need to keep the city at least as marketable as neighboring Batavia. Both communities have engaged in public discussions about what a reasonable charge to developers would be in lieu of providing affordable units in new housing projects.

