St. Charles lowers developers' fee on affordable housing
Affordable housing became much more affordable in St. Charles Monday night -- for developers -- as aldermen felt the need to keep the city at least as marketable as neighboring Batavia. Both communities have engaged in public discussions about what a reasonable charge to developers would be in lieu of providing affordable units in new housing projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|8 hr
|Mar8209
|55
|Area known as The Hill (Feb '07)
|19 hr
|J town sucks
|89
|Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago
|Mon
|Captain Dingdong
|2
|Looking for my long time friend
|Feb 3
|Frank
|1
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Oct '16
|In traffic we cheat
|70
|Should backyard chickens be allowed in Wauconda? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|row row the boat
|5
|Kendall board OKs - urban' chickens (Oct '10)
|May '16
|Tamie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC