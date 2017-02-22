St. Charles lowers affordable housing...

St. Charles lowers affordable housing fee for developers

Developers in St. Charles now will face a 70-percent lower fee for multi-family units not meeting the city's affordable housing requirement. At the city's discretion, developers may pay a fee in lieu of building the city's required affordable housing.

