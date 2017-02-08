Soup tasting to support Batavia Unite...

Soup tasting to support Batavia United Way

Batavia United Way board members Cecelia Hoffman , Lisa Hillquist, Marcy Dillon, Marcia Bryce and Rick Pumo create centerpieces using vegetables in preparation for the United Way's Winter Soup Tasting fundraiser March 9 at Bar Evolution and The Tea Tree in Batavia, featuring 10 participating restaurants. Melinda Kintz, executive director of Batavia United Way, prepares signage for a Winter Soup Tasting fundraiser March 9 at Bar Evolution and The Tea Tree shop in Batavia, involving 10 local restaurants.

