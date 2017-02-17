'She fit in so nicely' - caregiver from Germany nominated for award
Julia Brockmeyer with her former charges Teige, 8, Finn, 6, and Brenn Donehoo, 6, of St. Charles. Brockmeyer, who is from Germany, was nominated by the Donehoo family for the 2017 Au Pair of the Year Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cathedral Of St Raymond's (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|good riddance
|195
|missing person (ROBIN ABRAMS) (Jan '14)
|19 hr
|Justice for Robin...
|6
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|20 hr
|A concerned mom
|1
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Sat
|Community
|5
|State police, FBI digging at Joliet home in con...
|Feb 24
|rick johnson
|1
|Brian Nord (Jul '12)
|Feb 24
|Anonymous
|42
|Investigation of missing deputy leads to Joliet...
|Feb 23
|Elliot Ness
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC