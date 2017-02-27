'Seussical Jr.' coming to Batavia Fine Arts Centre Saturday
Grant Turcich of Geneva playing JoJo and Drew Page of Batavia as the Cat in the Hat rehearse for Hello Broadway Theatre Company's upcoming production of "Seussical Jr." Hello Broadway Theatre Company invites you to celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday with its production of "Seussical Jr." at 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1201 Main St. Use the Wilson Street entrance. Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in this fantastical family musical extravaganza from Tony Award winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.
