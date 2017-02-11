Schielke, Stoops vye for Batavia mayor
BATAVIA – The election contest for mayor of Batavia between 36-year incumbent Jeff Schielke and challenger Jason Stoops has thus far been extremely low-key. In interviews with the two candidates, what emerges is very little difference between them on matters of public policy or the overall direction of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa Roc Jimmy(Jim Bob)Barham
|2 hr
|April's Flower
|2
|What ever happend to that guy in the Hotel Plaza? (Dec '14)
|Feb 12
|Fathoes69
|3
|Oswego residents work with police to stop graff...
|Feb 10
|Scooter
|1
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 8
|skarbie5
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Feb 7
|Mar8209
|55
|Area known as The Hill (Feb '07)
|Feb 7
|J town sucks
|89
|Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago
|Feb 6
|Captain Dingdong
|2
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC