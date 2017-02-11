Schielke, Stoops vye for Batavia mayor

BATAVIA – The election contest for mayor of Batavia between 36-year incumbent Jeff Schielke and challenger Jason Stoops has thus far been extremely low-key. In interviews with the two candidates, what emerges is very little difference between them on matters of public policy or the overall direction of the city.

Batavia, IL

