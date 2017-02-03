Riverside pump house in Batavia to be...

Riverside pump house in Batavia to be demolished

Tuesday

Expected to be demolished next month is the red pump house next to the Peace Bridge across the Fox River. It is one of the buildings on the Larson-Becker property being acquired by the city of Batavia.

