Resource Fair offered for parents of children with special needs

The fourth annual Parent Resource Fair, sponsored by the Batavia Special-Education Parent Network, will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Batavia High School. The Batavia Special-Education Parent Network will hold its fourth annual Parent Resource Fair from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Batavia High School, 1201 Main St. The BSPN Parent Resource Fair is a free event that provides members of the community the opportunity to meet representatives from local organizations and businesses that serve individuals with special needs and their families.

