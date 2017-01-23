Public art feedback, rain barrel sale...

Public art feedback, rain barrel sale on tap in Batavia

BATAVIA – The city of Batavia seeks comments on contenders for a bridge sculpture, and also announces its annual rain barrel sale. Proposals have been received for the fourth and final sculpture for the William J. Donovan Bridge on Wilson Street designed to represent the theme of art, according to a news release.

