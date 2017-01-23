Public art feedback, rain barrel sale on tap in Batavia
BATAVIA – The city of Batavia seeks comments on contenders for a bridge sculpture, and also announces its annual rain barrel sale. Proposals have been received for the fourth and final sculpture for the William J. Donovan Bridge on Wilson Street designed to represent the theme of art, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for my long time friend
|1 hr
|Frank
|1
|Husband left because I'm FAT (Jul '07)
|Jan 22
|Mikey
|173
|teenage sleepovers (Jul '14)
|Jan 22
|April's Flower
|19
|Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an...
|Jan 20
|Double Bubble
|1
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T Brandenburg Ken...
|Jan 18
|so you know
|1
|Johnny Ray Thompson aka bubba t
|Jan 16
|Terri
|1
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Oct '16
|In traffic we cheat
|70
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC