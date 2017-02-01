Officials: Batavia woman accused of f...

Officials: Batavia woman accused of false report had knife in car

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

A folding knife covered in a "blood-like substance" was found in the vehicle of a Batavia woman who told police she was stabbed and slashed by an unknown person in St. Charles, according to a court records. Taylor V. Granato, 26, of the 600 block of North Batavia Avenue, was charged last week with filing a false police report, according to police and Kane County court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Husband left because I'm FAT (Jul '07) Jan 22 Mikey 173
teenage sleepovers (Jul '14) Jan 22 April's Flower 19
Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an... Jan 20 Double Bubble 1
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T Brandenburg Ken... Jan 18 so you know 1
Johnny Ray Thompson aka bubba t Jan 16 Terri 1
News Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11) Jan 11 Meow 84
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) Oct '16 In traffic we cheat 70
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,187 • Total comments across all topics: 278,520,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC