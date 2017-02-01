Officials: Batavia woman accused of false report had knife in car
A folding knife covered in a "blood-like substance" was found in the vehicle of a Batavia woman who told police she was stabbed and slashed by an unknown person in St. Charles, according to a court records. Taylor V. Granato, 26, of the 600 block of North Batavia Avenue, was charged last week with filing a false police report, according to police and Kane County court records.
