No Blue Goose in old Walgreens space in BataviaThe idea of opening a...

The idea of opening a Blue Goose Market in downtown Batavia in the old Walgreens space has come to a disappointing end. "It's not without a lack of trying," said Austin Dempsey, vice president of Batavia Enterprises Inc., which owns the Batavia Plaza at 138 W. Wilson St. "There were multiple levers and pulleys that have to come together at the right time ... we are just not there."

