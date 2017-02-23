Music, art, comedy on tap at Batavia Fine Arts Festival

BATAVIA – For the sheer joy of creativity, the Batavia Fine Arts Festival not only will showcase the talents of Batavia High School students in performing and visual mediums, but will also invite Tri-Cities community members to make and take their own art. The event opens at 5 p.m. March 3, capped by a live multimedia student performance of improv comedy melded with video beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the Black Box theater at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, where the festival is set in the two-story lobby.

