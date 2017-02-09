Mundelein high school putting cops in the classroom -- as teachers
Cops have been in suburban high schools for years, working as "school resource officers" who deal with criminal matters on campus, taking action against unauthorized people on school property and building relationships with students and teachers. The Mundelein Police Department and Mundelein High School teamed up this week for a new twist on the concept -- cops in the classroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oswego residents work with police to stop graff...
|5 hr
|Scooter
|1
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Wed
|skarbie5
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Feb 7
|Mar8209
|55
|Area known as The Hill (Feb '07)
|Feb 7
|J town sucks
|89
|Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago
|Feb 6
|Captain Dingdong
|2
|Looking for my long time friend
|Feb 3
|Frank
|1
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Oct '16
|In traffic we cheat
|70
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC