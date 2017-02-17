Micky Dolenz of Monkees fame blows away Fermilab scientists with his knowledge

Fermilab Scientist Herman White and Assistant Director for Communications Katie Yurkewicz show Micky Dolenz the 15th floor of Wilson Hall during a tour of the lab in Batavia. Fermilab Scientist Herman White and Assistant Director for Communications Katie Yurkewicz show Micky Dolenz the 15th floor of Wilson Hall during a tour of the lab in Batavia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.