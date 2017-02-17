Micky Dolenz of Monkees fame blows aw...

Micky Dolenz of Monkees fame blows away Fermilab scientists with his knowledge

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Fermilab Scientist Herman White and Assistant Director for Communications Katie Yurkewicz show Micky Dolenz the 15th floor of Wilson Hall during a tour of the lab in Batavia. Fermilab Scientist Herman White and Assistant Director for Communications Katie Yurkewicz show Micky Dolenz the 15th floor of Wilson Hall during a tour of the lab in Batavia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lisa Roc Jimmy(Jim Bob)Barham 18 hr April's Flower 4
What ever happend to that guy in the Hotel Plaza? (Dec '14) Feb 12 Fathoes69 3
News Oswego residents work with police to stop graff... Feb 10 Scooter 1
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Feb 8 skarbie5 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Feb 7 Mar8209 55
Area known as The Hill (Feb '07) Feb 7 J town sucks 89
Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago Feb 6 Captain Dingdong 2
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,337 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC