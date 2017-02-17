Memory Cafe Fox Valley to meet Wednesday
The Memory Café Fox Valley meeting on Feb. 22 will mark the beginning of the group's second year. A memory cafe is an informal social gathering where people in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease or other forms of memory loss can connect with others in similar situations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|5 hr
|Ashley B
|56
|i.c.e.
|19 hr
|Dave
|1
|Lisa Roc Jimmy(Jim Bob)Barham
|Fri
|Lisa in TN
|5
|What ever happend to that guy in the Hotel Plaza? (Dec '14)
|Feb 12
|Fathoes69
|3
|Oswego residents work with police to stop graff...
|Feb 10
|Scooter
|1
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 8
|skarbie5
|1
|Area known as The Hill (Feb '07)
|Feb 7
|J town sucks
|89
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC