Man charged with possessing heroin at Kane County jail
A 26-year-old North Aurora man has been charged with smuggling three packets of heroin into the Kane County jail, according to court records and authorities. Kelly E. Dunn Jr., of the 0-99 block of North Grace Street, was arrested Dec. 30 on a warrant for contempt of court, according to Kane County Sheriff Lt.
