Holy Cross Boy Scout Troop 21 to host 31st annual pancake breakfast
Enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage at Holy Cross Boy Scout Troop 21's 31st annual breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, March 5. Holy Cross Boy Scout Troop 21 invites the community to its 31st annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 5, in the lower level of Holy Cross Church, 2300 Main St. in Batavia. No reservations are needed and tickets are available in advance from any Scout or at the door for $7 per person or $25 for family of four or more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|District 94 Referendum
|3 hr
|A WC citizen
|2
|Braidwood Police Chief Ficarello wants I.C.E to...
|7 hr
|Barns
|5
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Tue
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Tue
|D Johnson
|1
|Review: Cathedral Of St Raymond's (Jan '09)
|Feb 27
|good riddance
|195
|missing person (ROBIN ABRAMS) (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Justice for Robin...
|6
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC