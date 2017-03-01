Holy Cross Boy Scout Troop 21 to host 31st annual pancake breakfast

Enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage at Holy Cross Boy Scout Troop 21's 31st annual breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, March 5. Holy Cross Boy Scout Troop 21 invites the community to its 31st annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 5, in the lower level of Holy Cross Church, 2300 Main St. in Batavia. No reservations are needed and tickets are available in advance from any Scout or at the door for $7 per person or $25 for family of four or more.

