Hansen-Furnas Foundation in Batavia makes scholarship applications available
BATAVIA – The Hansen-Furnas Foundation, a charitable organization, announced that scholarship applications for the 2017-18 school year are available. The application deadline for college and university undergraduate and graduate scholarships is March 1, and prospective students living within a 12-mile radius of Batavia are eligible to apply, according to a news release.
