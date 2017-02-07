Hansen-Furnas Foundation in Batavia m...

Hansen-Furnas Foundation in Batavia makes scholarship applications available

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

BATAVIA – The Hansen-Furnas Foundation, a charitable organization, announced that scholarship applications for the 2017-18 school year are available. The application deadline for college and university undergraduate and graduate scholarships is March 1, and prospective students living within a 12-mile radius of Batavia are eligible to apply, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malls debate teen policies after fights 15 min John Caliendo 5
i.c.e. 16 min Dale 3
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Feb 18 Ashley B 56
Lisa Roc Jimmy(Jim Bob)Barham Feb 17 Lisa in TN 5
What ever happend to that guy in the Hotel Plaza? (Dec '14) Feb 12 Fathoes69 3
News Oswego residents work with police to stop graff... Feb 10 Scooter 1
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Feb 8 skarbie5 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,039 • Total comments across all topics: 279,050,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC