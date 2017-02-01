Furniture Dollies boutique at home in expanded Batavia location

BATAVIA – Enjoying expanded new quarters in Batavia is Furniture Dollies, a business that gives a fresh face to vintage furnishings, and also offers a variety of home decor along with personal gift items and accessories. It was founded in 2014 by Paula Carsi, Becky Hoye and Missy Scardina, three Batavia friends who, when looking for larger digs, decided to stay planted in town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.