Former sheriff to deliver inspiration...

Former sheriff to deliver inspirational message at Batavia Brotherhood Banquet

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

Ken Ramsey, church deacon and former Kane County sheriff, will share his faith journey from carrying a badge to carrying a cross in an inspirational message for the 48th annual Batavia Brotherhood Banquet in February. Tickets are available for the banquet planned at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Immanuel Lutheran Church & School in Batavia, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What ever happend to that guy in the Hotel Plaza? (Dec '14) Sun Fathoes69 3
News Oswego residents work with police to stop graff... Feb 10 Scooter 1
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Feb 8 skarbie5 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Feb 7 Mar8209 55
Area known as The Hill (Feb '07) Feb 7 J town sucks 89
Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago Feb 6 Captain Dingdong 2
Looking for my long time friend Feb 3 Frank 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,629 • Total comments across all topics: 278,839,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC