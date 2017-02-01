Former sheriff to deliver inspirational message at Batavia Brotherhood Banquet
Ken Ramsey, church deacon and former Kane County sheriff, will share his faith journey from carrying a badge to carrying a cross in an inspirational message for the 48th annual Batavia Brotherhood Banquet in February. Tickets are available for the banquet planned at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Immanuel Lutheran Church & School in Batavia, according to a news release.
