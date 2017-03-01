Family Christian to close 240 stores, 9 in Illinois
Gilbert R. Boucher [email protected] Chang of Vernon Hills shops at the Family Christian store in Vernon Hills on Monday. The Christian chain has announced that it is closing all 240 stores across the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braidwood Police Chief Ficarello wants I.C.E to...
|1 hr
|Barns
|5
|District 94 Referendum
|8 hr
|citizen
|1
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Tue
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Tue
|D Johnson
|1
|Review: Cathedral Of St Raymond's (Jan '09)
|Feb 27
|good riddance
|195
|missing person (ROBIN ABRAMS) (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Justice for Robin...
|6
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC