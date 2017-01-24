Expo in Batavia to showcase volunteer opportunities
BATAVIA – The Batavia Park District will showcase volunteer opportunities in the Tri-Cities from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 4 at the Eastside Community Center, 14 N. Van Buren St., Batavia. At the Community Resource Expo, people can chat with representatives from local groups and find out how to get involved and donate time, expertise or resources.
