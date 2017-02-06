Elburn couple taking triplet parenting in stride
Becka and John Butler of Elburn welcomed triplets Declan, Thomas and Isla, who were born at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital on Jan. 5. Becka Butler holds one of her sons in the nursery of her Elburn home. Butler, a teacher at J.B. Nelson School in Batavia, and her husband, John, welcomed triplets Thomas, Isla and Declan on Jan. 5. The triplets were born at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|15 hr
|Mar8209
|55
|Area known as The Hill (Feb '07)
|Tue
|J town sucks
|89
|Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago
|Mon
|Captain Dingdong
|2
|Looking for my long time friend
|Feb 3
|Frank
|1
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Oct '16
|In traffic we cheat
|70
|Should backyard chickens be allowed in Wauconda? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|row row the boat
|5
|Kendall board OKs - urban' chickens (Oct '10)
|May '16
|Tamie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC