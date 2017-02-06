Elburn couple taking triplet parenting in stride

Becka and John Butler of Elburn welcomed triplets Declan, Thomas and Isla, who were born at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital on Jan. 5. Becka Butler holds one of her sons in the nursery of her Elburn home. Butler, a teacher at J.B. Nelson School in Batavia, and her husband, John, welcomed triplets Thomas, Isla and Declan on Jan. 5. The triplets were born at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

