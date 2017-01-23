Chip in Batavia plans prom dress give...

Chip in Batavia plans prom dress giveaway

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

High school seniors from the Fox Valley volunteered to act as models last year to promote the array of gowns that would be part of CHIP IN Batavia's annual program to give away prom dresses. The event will return Feb. 18, and donations are being accepted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago 2 hr Captain Dingdong 2
Looking for my long time friend Feb 3 Frank 1
Husband left because I'm FAT (Jul '07) Jan 22 Mikey 173
teenage sleepovers (Jul '14) Jan 22 April's Flower 19
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) Oct '16 In traffic we cheat 70
News Should backyard chickens be allowed in Wauconda? (Aug '16) Aug '16 row row the boat 5
News Kendall board OKs - urban' chickens (Oct '10) May '16 Tamie 3
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,344 • Total comments across all topics: 278,618,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC