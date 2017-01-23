Chip in Batavia plans prom dress giveaway
High school seniors from the Fox Valley volunteered to act as models last year to promote the array of gowns that would be part of CHIP IN Batavia's annual program to give away prom dresses. The event will return Feb. 18, and donations are being accepted.
