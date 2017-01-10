Chamber awards honor community's heart

Nancy and Ed Weiss, who share the 2016 Batavia Citizen of the Year Award, speak Jan. 27 at the Inspire 2017 celebration presented by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce. Roy Bailey makes an acceptance speech, joined by his wife, Jeanne Bailey, and Marilyn and Rudy Dubis, co-chairs of the Batavia ACCESS Toy Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.