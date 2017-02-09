Brilliant B&B experiences across Northern Illinois
Galena and Chicago aren't the only places to find great bed-and-breakfast experiences in northern Illinois. Visitors seeking unique and luxurious lodging experiences can find an abundance of options, including, in some instances, right on Chicago's doorstep: Set on 8 acres, this 18th-century inn is 1.7 miles from downtown Geneva, 4.3 miles from Settler's Hill Golf Course and 4.5 miles from downtown Batavia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Wed
|skarbie5
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Tue
|Mar8209
|55
|Area known as The Hill (Feb '07)
|Feb 7
|J town sucks
|89
|Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago
|Feb 6
|Captain Dingdong
|2
|Looking for my long time friend
|Feb 3
|Frank
|1
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Oct '16
|In traffic we cheat
|70
|Should backyard chickens be allowed in Wauconda? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|row row the boat
|5
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC