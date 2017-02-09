Brilliant B&B experiences across Nort...

Brilliant B&B experiences across Northern Illinois

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

Galena and Chicago aren't the only places to find great bed-and-breakfast experiences in northern Illinois. Visitors seeking unique and luxurious lodging experiences can find an abundance of options, including, in some instances, right on Chicago's doorstep: Set on 8 acres, this 18th-century inn is 1.7 miles from downtown Geneva, 4.3 miles from Settler's Hill Golf Course and 4.5 miles from downtown Batavia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Wed skarbie5 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Tue Mar8209 55
Area known as The Hill (Feb '07) Feb 7 J town sucks 89
Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago Feb 6 Captain Dingdong 2
Looking for my long time friend Feb 3 Frank 1
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) Oct '16 In traffic we cheat 70
News Should backyard chickens be allowed in Wauconda? (Aug '16) Aug '16 row row the boat 5
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,254 • Total comments across all topics: 278,731,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC