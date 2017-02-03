Batavia working to fix drainage problems

Batavia working to fix drainage problems

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

BATAVIA – The soggy memories of a torrential rainstorm that hit Batavia more than a year ago have not drained away yet. The city of Batavia is preparing to perform two major drainage projects designed to prevent the kind of residential flooding and sewer backups that occurred June 15, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Wed skarbie5 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Tue Mar8209 55
Area known as The Hill (Feb '07) Feb 7 J town sucks 89
Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago Feb 6 Captain Dingdong 2
Looking for my long time friend Feb 3 Frank 1
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) Oct '16 In traffic we cheat 70
News Should backyard chickens be allowed in Wauconda? (Aug '16) Aug '16 row row the boat 5
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,552 • Total comments across all topics: 278,720,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC