Batavia working to fix drainage problems
BATAVIA – The soggy memories of a torrential rainstorm that hit Batavia more than a year ago have not drained away yet. The city of Batavia is preparing to perform two major drainage projects designed to prevent the kind of residential flooding and sewer backups that occurred June 15, 2015.
