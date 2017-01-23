Batavia VFW replaces parade with picnic
The Batavia VFW announced that after 42 years of holding a Loyalty Day Parade, it instead will host a Loyalty Day Celebration this spring, featuring a community picnic and barbecue at the post home. Last year's parade theme marked the “Flag Day Centennial Anniversary.” The Batavia VFW announced that after 42 years of holding a Loyalty Day Parade, it instead will host a Loyalty Day Celebration this spring, featuring a community picnic and barbecue at the post home.
