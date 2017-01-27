Batavia ups its take on video gambling
BATAVIA – As Batavia prepares for the introduction of video gambling in the community, city aldermen are making some changes to the game plan. The Batavia City Council lifted its ban on video gambling in November, voting to allow local taverns, restaurants, social clubs and entertainment venues to install the gaming machines.
