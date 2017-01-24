Batavia Resource Fair to serve parent...

Batavia Resource Fair to serve parents of children with special needs

Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

BATAVIA – The Batavia Special-Education Parent Network will host its fourth annual Parent Resource Fair from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Batavia High School. The free event provides an opportunity to meet representatives from local organizations and businesses that serve people with special needs and their families, according to a news release.

