Batavia Resource Fair to serve parents of children with special needs
BATAVIA – The Batavia Special-Education Parent Network will host its fourth annual Parent Resource Fair from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Batavia High School. The free event provides an opportunity to meet representatives from local organizations and businesses that serve people with special needs and their families, according to a news release.
