Batavia native Jonathan Rudy to guest star in symphony concert
BATAVIA – It will be a musical homecoming on two fronts for Batavia native Jonathan Rudy, an award-winning organist who will guest star for the first time with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra in concerts Feb. 11 and 12. But this won't be his first experience appearing with the ESO, the 2006 graduate of Batavia High School said. “I was part of the choir program there,” he said, calling his high school alma mater fantastic.
