Batavia Mothers' Club plans Bunco Charity Fundraiser

BATAVIA – A fun night of rolling dice for a great cause is promised by the Batavia Mothers' Club Foundation's third annual Bunco Charity Fundraiser on Feb. 25 at the Batavia Moose Lodge. The theme will be “I Love the '80s – Totally Rad Bunco,” according to a news release.

