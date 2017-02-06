Batavia group collecting, donating prom dresses

This is the fourth year the organization has donated prom dresses. This year, CHIP IN Batavia has teamed up with the Batavia Public Library for the giveaway, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18 at the library, 10 S. Batavia Ave. The event is open to all girls, regardless of need, and will include more than 200 dresses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.