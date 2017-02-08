Batavia council likes development plan despite residents' objections
This city-owned building at 121 E. Wilson St. would be demolished to make way for the One North Washington Place project. Aldermen Tuesday discussed whether to let the building exceed city law on height.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|16 hr
|skarbie5
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Tue
|Mar8209
|55
|Area known as The Hill (Feb '07)
|Tue
|J town sucks
|89
|Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago
|Mon
|Captain Dingdong
|2
|Looking for my long time friend
|Feb 3
|Frank
|1
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Oct '16
|In traffic we cheat
|70
|Should backyard chickens be allowed in Wauconda? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|row row the boat
|5
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC