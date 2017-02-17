Batavia clears way for temporary park...

Batavia clears way for temporary parking lot for Shodeen project

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

Aldermen approved a pair of zoning variances for the project during their Feb. 20 meeting, while also setting the stage for the work by clearing the way for a nearby temporary parking lot. The council essentially overrode the recommendation of the Batavia Plan Commission, which had voted to deny the zoning for the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brian Nord (Jul '12) 1 hr April M. 41
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Tue John Caliendo 5
i.c.e. Tue Dale 3
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Feb 18 Ashley B 56
Lisa Roc Jimmy(Jim Bob)Barham Feb 17 Lisa in TN 5
What ever happend to that guy in the Hotel Plaza? (Dec '14) Feb 12 Fathoes69 3
News Oswego residents work with police to stop graff... Feb 10 Scooter 1
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,213 • Total comments across all topics: 279,086,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC