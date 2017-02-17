Batavia clears way for temporary parking lot for Shodeen project
Aldermen approved a pair of zoning variances for the project during their Feb. 20 meeting, while also setting the stage for the work by clearing the way for a nearby temporary parking lot. The council essentially overrode the recommendation of the Batavia Plan Commission, which had voted to deny the zoning for the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brian Nord (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|April M.
|41
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Tue
|John Caliendo
|5
|i.c.e.
|Tue
|Dale
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Feb 18
|Ashley B
|56
|Lisa Roc Jimmy(Jim Bob)Barham
|Feb 17
|Lisa in TN
|5
|What ever happend to that guy in the Hotel Plaza? (Dec '14)
|Feb 12
|Fathoes69
|3
|Oswego residents work with police to stop graff...
|Feb 10
|Scooter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC