Batavia City School District Looks Towards Capital Improvement Project
The 2020 Vision Capital Improvement Project for Batavia City Schools offers infrastructure upgrades to the district, and Superintendent Christopher Dailey says it will have no additional tax impact. "Knowing our community and the fiscal condition of the area, we wanted to be as close to a zero new tax area as possible, and I think we've been able to do that," said Dailey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa Roc Jimmy(Jim Bob)Barham
|9 hr
|Lisa in TN
|1
|What ever happend to that guy in the Hotel Plaza? (Dec '14)
|Sun
|Fathoes69
|3
|Oswego residents work with police to stop graff...
|Feb 10
|Scooter
|1
|Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy
|Feb 8
|skarbie5
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Feb 7
|Mar8209
|55
|Area known as The Hill (Feb '07)
|Feb 7
|J town sucks
|89
|Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago
|Feb 6
|Captain Dingdong
|2
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC