Batavia City School District Looks To...

Batavia City School District Looks Towards Capital Improvement Project

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

The 2020 Vision Capital Improvement Project for Batavia City Schools offers infrastructure upgrades to the district, and Superintendent Christopher Dailey says it will have no additional tax impact. "Knowing our community and the fiscal condition of the area, we wanted to be as close to a zero new tax area as possible, and I think we've been able to do that," said Dailey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lisa Roc Jimmy(Jim Bob)Barham 9 hr Lisa in TN 1
What ever happend to that guy in the Hotel Plaza? (Dec '14) Sun Fathoes69 3
News Oswego residents work with police to stop graff... Feb 10 Scooter 1
News Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy Feb 8 skarbie5 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Feb 7 Mar8209 55
Area known as The Hill (Feb '07) Feb 7 J town sucks 89
Review: The Cleaning Authority - West Chicago Feb 6 Captain Dingdong 2
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,397 • Total comments across all topics: 278,856,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC