Architect's talk in Batavia to marry historic preservation with modern amenities

BATAVIA – Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley will present a Feb. 25 lecture by Rhode Island architect Ben Willis, followed by a panel discussion on the desire of people to live somewhere distinctive, where historic preservation and future development go hand-in-hand as creative partners. The event will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Batavia City Council chambers, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia, according to a news release.

