Albright Theatre to put on dark comedy 'Incorruptible' March 3-18
Sterling Hurst , Joel Greenblatt , Chris Contreras , Tom Rieser , Galen Malick , Marilyn Rockstroh and Kasandra Hesek rehearse for Albright Theatre's upcoming production of the black comedy "Incorruptible." It's 1250 A.D. The monks of the monastery of Priseaux collect pennies from the faithful to pray for miracles before the bones of Saint Foy.
