Albright Theatre to hold auditions for Oscar Wilde's 'The Importance of Being Earnest'
Albright Theatre Company will hold auditions for "The Importance of Being Earnest" at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, and Monday, March 6, on the third floor of the Batavia Government Center, 100 N. Island Ave. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Jack lives a double life as Ernest, whom he passes off as his ne'er-do-well brother living in London.
