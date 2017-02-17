Albright Theatre to hold auditions fo...

Albright Theatre to hold auditions for Oscar Wilde's 'The Importance of Being Earnest'

Wednesday Feb 15

Albright Theatre Company will hold auditions for "The Importance of Being Earnest" at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, and Monday, March 6, on the third floor of the Batavia Government Center, 100 N. Island Ave. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Jack lives a double life as Ernest, whom he passes off as his ne'er-do-well brother living in London.

Batavia, IL

