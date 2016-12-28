Weekend 5: Music, birding, interactiv...

Weekend 5: Music, birding, interactive arts, All-Canada Show on tap

The Sweet Reminder duo will perform music from the 1930s to 1950s on Jan. 8 at the St. Charles Public Library. Faculty members of the Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra, whose artistic director is Randal Swiggum, will give a recital Jan. 8. ABOUT: The Sunday Concert Series will present Sweet Reminder, a trip down memory lane as Nancy Baumet and Dia Madden perform songs by such crooners as Peggy Lee, Patti Page, Doris Day and the Andrews Sisters.

