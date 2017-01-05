Waterline Writers of Batavia to host Teen Writers and Artists Project
BATAVIA – Waterline Writers will showcase some of the talents represented by the Teen Writers and Artists Project at 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at Water Street Studios in Batavia. Featured will be many of the organization's teen poets, plus Director Diana Zwinak and teaching artists Adam Gottlieb, Corey Davis Dillard and Shayne Morgan Phillips, a news release stated.
