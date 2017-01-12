Water Street Studios show 'a special ...

Water Street Studios show 'a special draw' to Batavia gallery

Wednesday Jan 11

Ladan Ghajar, one of the artists in the group exhibition at Water Street Studios, is working on a series addressing the refugee crisis. The exhibition will open with a reception Jan. 13. Painter Mark Russell will be part of the group show by artists from Water Street Studios in Batavia, opening with a reception Jan. 13. "And From Your Lips She Drew the Halleluiah" by photographer David Wensel is part of his series titled “Unremarkable,” a collection of intimate portraits and circumstances.

