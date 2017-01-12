Water Street Studios show 'a special draw' to Batavia gallery

Ladan Ghajar, one of the artists in the group exhibition at Water Street Studios, is working on a series addressing the refugee crisis. The exhibition will open with a reception Jan. 13. Painter Mark Russell will be part of the group show by artists from Water Street Studios in Batavia, opening with a reception Jan. 13. "And From Your Lips She Drew the Halleluiah" by photographer David Wensel is part of his series titled “Unremarkable,” a collection of intimate portraits and circumstances.

