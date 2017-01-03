Teen writers to be featured at Waterl...

Teen writers to be featured at Waterline Writers Jan. 15

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Waterline Writers will feature poets from the Teen Writers and Artists Project at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St. in Batavia. It will be just days before the first competitive event of their slam poetry season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Atty Edward Jaquays (Dec '10) 9 hr jennifer 13
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Jan 2 lol 3
News VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora... Dec 29 lol 6
News Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora Dec 27 Zoo keeper 2
News Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06) Dec 24 Tylerman747 198
News Police warn about package thefts during holiday... Dec 23 killercomp 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Dec 18 susy89 52
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,528 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,859

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC