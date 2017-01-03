Teen writers to be featured at Waterline Writers Jan. 15
Waterline Writers will feature poets from the Teen Writers and Artists Project at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St. in Batavia. It will be just days before the first competitive event of their slam poetry season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atty Edward Jaquays (Dec '10)
|9 hr
|jennifer
|13
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
|Police warn about package thefts during holiday...
|Dec 23
|killercomp
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Dec 18
|susy89
|52
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC