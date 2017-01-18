Sundays on Stage to feature flapper F...

Sundays on Stage to feature flapper Flora at Batavia library

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

BATAVIA – “Chicago, True Stories” will be presented at 2 p.m. Jan. 29 in the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave. Actress Martina Mathisen will portray a flapper named Flora, straight out of the 1920s, who will star in the Sundays on Stage series. The 1920s was a delirious decade of sizzle, sequins, murder and mayhem, according to a library news release that questions what made the era so remarkable and whether the film “Chicago” really was inspired by a true story.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Batavia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Husband left because I'm FAT (Jul '07) Jan 22 Mikey 173
teenage sleepovers (Jul '14) Jan 22 April's Flower 19
Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an... Jan 20 Double Bubble 1
Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T Brandenburg Ken... Jan 18 so you know 1
Johnny Ray Thompson aka bubba t Jan 16 Terri 1
News Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11) Jan 11 Meow 84
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) Oct '16 In traffic we cheat 70
See all Batavia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Batavia Forum Now

Batavia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Batavia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
 

Batavia, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,617 • Total comments across all topics: 278,429,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC