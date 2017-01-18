Sundays on Stage to feature flapper Flora at Batavia library

BATAVIA – “Chicago, True Stories” will be presented at 2 p.m. Jan. 29 in the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave. Actress Martina Mathisen will portray a flapper named Flora, straight out of the 1920s, who will star in the Sundays on Stage series. The 1920s was a delirious decade of sizzle, sequins, murder and mayhem, according to a library news release that questions what made the era so remarkable and whether the film “Chicago” really was inspired by a true story.

