Sugar Grove library encourages writers with Modest Mic night
SUGAR GROVE – Writers, poets and musicians alike will now have the opportunity to showcase their work on the third Wednesday of each month at the Sugar Grove Public Library. The library's first Modest Mic night will be held at Modest Coffee Cafe, inside the library, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 18. A similar open mic night program has been featured at the Aurora Public Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|51 min
|Meow
|84
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Atty Edward Jaquays (Dec '10)
|Jan 4
|jennifer
|13
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
|Santa's Village Closing For Good (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Tylerman747
|198
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC