See dog sled demonstrations on Jan. 28
Mushers and their dogs are coming for an afternoon of dog sled demonstrations from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Lippold Park, 2001 S. River St., Batavia. "Sledding with the Siberians" will feature the sled dogs of the Free Spirit Sled Demo Team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Ray Thompson aka bubba t
|Mon
|Terri
|1
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Meow
|84
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Atty Edward Jaquays (Dec '10)
|Jan 4
|jennifer
|13
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
|VIDEO: Blacks Riot at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora...
|Dec 29
|lol
|6
|Large fight shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
|Dec 27
|Zoo keeper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC