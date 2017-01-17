See dog sled demonstrations on Jan. 28

Mushers and their dogs are coming for an afternoon of dog sled demonstrations from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Lippold Park, 2001 S. River St., Batavia. "Sledding with the Siberians" will feature the sled dogs of the Free Spirit Sled Demo Team.

