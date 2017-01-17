Rock 'n' roll Saturday at benefit for Batavia theater troupe
The 74-year-old donates money, sells candy at the shows and has even acted in a few of its plays. He's combining his loves Saturday night when his band, The Patriots, performs a show to raise some dough for the volunteer theater troupe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Batavia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hangover Cheech and Chong You'll get nothing an...
|2 hr
|Double Bubble
|1
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T Brandenburg Ken...
|Wed
|so you know
|1
|Johnny Ray Thompson aka bubba t
|Jan 16
|Terri
|1
|Manhattan taps new police chief (Dec '11)
|Jan 11
|Meow
|84
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|Atty Edward Jaquays (Dec '10)
|Jan 4
|jennifer
|13
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Jan 2
|lol
|3
Find what you want!
Search Batavia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC