Police: Batavia woman charged with felony after filing false crime report
ST. CHARLES – A Batavia woman has been charged with a class 4 felony of disorderly conduct for filing a false crime report. She turned herself in on a warrant to the St. Charles Police Department on Jan. 25. At 2:10 a.m. Jan. 22, Taylor Granato, 26, of the 600 block of North Batavia Avenue, approached officers who were patrolling the downtown district in St. Charles.
