Police: Batavia woman charged with felony after filing false crime report

ST. CHARLES – A Batavia woman has been charged with a class 4 felony of disorderly conduct for filing a false crime report. She turned herself in on a warrant to the St. Charles Police Department on Jan. 25. At 2:10 a.m. Jan. 22, Taylor Granato, 26, of the 600 block of North Batavia Avenue, approached officers who were patrolling the downtown district in St. Charles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.