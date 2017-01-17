Panelists share insights in Geneva du...

Panelists share insights in Geneva during Economic Forecast

Thursday Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

Kathy Balcazar, editor of the Kane County Chronicle, moderates a panel discussion with Tom Russe, president of Sterling Bank in St. Charles, Mark VanKerkhoff, director for the Kane County Development and Community Services Department, Dan Stellato, president of BEI Properties, Mary Porter, CEO of Emergent Safety, and Christine Sobek, president of Waubonsee Community College, during the Economic Forecast 2017 luncheon at Eagle Brook Country Club in Geneva Jan. 17. The event was hosted by the Kane County Chronicle.

