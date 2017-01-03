Nominations sought for outstanding Af...

Nominations sought for outstanding African-American educators

Organizers of Elgin's 12th annual Black History Family Festival are seeking nominations of top African-American educators to recognize. The festival will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin.

